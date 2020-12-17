Netflix is throwing a virtual prom and Galantis are set to soundtrack the night!

Following up Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix original musical comedy, The Prom, this special livestream event brings the spirit of prom to the comfort of your home. Hosted by Queer Eye excellence, Jonathan Van Ness, the event features a headlining performance from Janelle Monáe and a DJ set from Galantis.

It’s not even close to prom season, but The Prom: Tonight Belongs to You is the perfect excuse to get dressed up and hit the dancefloor aka your living room.

Galantis share in the post below:

Gonna dust off the really fancy Seafox jacket to play @Netflix The Prom: Tonight Belongs to You! this Saturday (December 19) at 8PM EST on Netflix YouTube Live. 🎉 Post a video of yourself dancing to your favorite Galantis song using #TheProm and maybe you’ll see yourself up on screen.

The Prom livestream takes place this Saturday, December 19 at 8 PM EST via Netflix’s YouTube channel. Tune in here.

Netflix: The Prom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galantis (@wearegalantis)

Photo via Rukes.com