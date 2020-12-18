Armin van Buuren switches up his sound with a brand new, melodic release, the Euthymia EP.

Comprising seven outstanding tracks, Armin’s Euthymia EP is a display of sheer musicality and artistry. Blending styles and crossing borders, this vast collection ranges from deep, mysterious trance tones heard in the title track to uplifting, vocally-driven productions.

The EP consists of fan favorites “Need You Now” featuring Jake Reese, “Feel Something” featuring Duncan Laurence, “Should I Wait” with Avalan, and more. Along with a handful of collaborators, Armin pushes his sound in new ways with this forward-thinking, adaptive release.

Euthymia refers to living without mood disturbances, an elevated state of mind based in happiness and tranquility. Playing through Armin’s latest, it’s definitely a stress reliever that holds up to its name.

Listen here!

Armin van Buuren – Euthymia

Listen/download: AvB.lnk.to/EuthymiaEPTO

Photo via Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events