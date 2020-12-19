Electric Forest is still working to lock down 2021 dates, with an official announcement in limbo. Last we heard, organizers were hopeful for next year’s return — and they remains so — but the fate of the festival depends on many factors.

A message straight from Forest HQ, reposted by Festive Owl below, reads:

We are all excited to be moving in to the new year, and eager to gather together again. With that in mind, Forest HQ is currently considering options for Electric Forest Summer 2021 dates.

While we are holding our typical June timeframe, we have to consider health and safety guidelines as well as artist, infrastructure, and vendor availability. These all play a part in confirming a date for Summer 2021.

Before the pandemic, the Electric Forest 2020 installment was set to headline The String Cheese Incident, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis the Child, The Disco Biscuits, Diplo and more for its Decade One celebration.

After a turbulent year, there’s nothing we’d love more than an opportunity to see live music again — especially at Electric Forest. However, it’s important we all remain patient as organizers weigh out all options.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

2021 Update from Electric Forest HQ