We all expected Porter Robinson’s sophomore album, Nurture, to be released this year. Then again, we expected a lot of things to happen this year that were derailed by a global pandemic. Without live shows, many artists delayed releases, waiting until they could showcase their art as it was made to be shown, especially when we’re talking about the intense, massive visual spectacle that is Porter Robinson.

Thankfully, we’re definitely getting the album in 2021, as he revealed yesterday, “as of today, Nurture is 100% finished.”

Having already received such illustrious singles as “Mirror,” “Get Your Wish,” and “Something Comforting,” we can only dream of the brilliant musical pieces that still await us with the full release.

He continued, “I turned in the absolute final version a few minutes ago. it’s my favorite music I’ve ever made. I’m so so fucking grateful for the extra time… the album (and me) have both benefitted so much.”

It feels like the initial album release all over again, a renewed hope in one of our favorite artists with new music on the horizon.

as of today, Nurture is 100% finished pic.twitter.com/YVixWsPgVn — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) December 18, 2020

now that it’s submitted it’ll still be a few months before it comes out. expect a single or two between now and then >:) — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) December 18, 2020