After some months after the release of their dark-pop tinged banger “Said The Word”‘, Moonbootica return with one of the fresh anthems we’ve heard in a while.

Expect soothing and pulsating rhythms, soulful and powerful vocals and climatic grooving basslines.

This fresh and inspiring anthem reminds us music is here to stay throughout the high and the lows and

the dancefloor is missed more than ever with anthems such as this. A call to arms for the clubs to return as soon as they can for sure.

Let the music play on amigos and stay strong through these tough times!