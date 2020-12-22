It all started with “Animal Rights” back in 2010, and then they dropped “Channel 42” in 2012. Now, after 8 years, the all-star duo of deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner is back with their next collaboration — “Channel 43.”

This particular pairing hasn’t had a whole lot of releases together, but we know for a fact that they mesh like the best of them and every time they put out a new collaboration, it’s been worth the wait. “Channel 43” is the newest delivering from the pair, due out January 7.

Pre-save via the link in the tweet below and stay tuned as we await this release!

horde we have news! the mau5 x @wolfganggartner collab is BACK with Channel 43! https://t.co/TbmeD2ZCcG …and, if you’re heading to the drive in show on Jan 3rd, Mr Gartner will be joining the line up!! 🙂 check https://t.co/KIZSn6BzxQ for limited tickets! pic.twitter.com/zEOk0xiE7I — Goat lord (@deadmau5) December 21, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com