ABRACADABRA is back to ring in 2021 with the third incarnation of its three-day, 24/7 festival and fundraiser broadcasting live on AbracadabraTV. From Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, the event will livestream 50+ hours of nonstop music and self-love exclusively on Twitch as one of its official New Years festivals. The global virtual festival and fundraiser for #SaveOurStages will feature music performances from over 50 artists, including John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, and ABRACADABRA co-founder, BLOND:ISH.

Hosted live from Miami by Hannah Rad, the free festival and global celebration of life will teleport millions of Earthlings on an epic adventure with guests beaming in from around the world. ABRACADABRA will also feature an expansive self-love lineup, with four hours each day dedicated to mental health workshops from healers and visionaries, and wellness activities such as mass meditations, sound baths, yoga, psychedelic breathwork, conscious cooking, astrology forecasts and more — all intent on freshening up viewers’ mental hygiene so they head into the New Year feeling empowered and limitless.

The full ABRACADABRA lineup includes:

Music: John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Aloe Blacc, BLOND:ISH, elrow ft. Claptone, Jermaine Dupri, Marc Rebillet, Nic Fanciulli, Poolside, Shiba San, Secular Sabbath ft. Rhye & Friends, AMEME, Apache, Bastian Bux, Differ, Don Quez, Eden Prince, FNX OMAR, Islandman, LUVU, Malone, Marc Maya, Mary Droppinz, Monoky, Mòo & Jo, Mother of the Sun, Poranguí, Salomé Le Chat, Santino Le Saint, Saqib, Scarlett de la Torre, Stavroz, Stephan Jolk, Suigeneris, Super Flu, Tini Gessler, Thandi Draai, Toni Varga, WhoMadeWho

Self-Love: Aarona Lea, Aimee Greenacre, AYA, Cole Knight, Eva Kaczor, Jai Dev Singh, rē•spin by Halle Berry

All of the proceeds, raised via voluntary viewer donations, brand partner donations and merch sales will benefit #SaveOurStages, the Emergency Relief Fund by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) aimed at preserving and nurturing the ecosystem of independent live event venues and promoters during the COVID-19 pandemic. To encourage donorship, ABRACADABRA has partnered with Fandiem, a contest platform that gives fans the opportunity to donate and win virtual and IRL experiences and prizes from their favorite artists and festivals. Experiences include a Miami jet ski adventure with BLOND:ISH, a Tulum getaway for ABRACADABRA’s IRL festival in 2022, and more to be announced.

“This pandemic has forced the music industry to evolve and find new ways to bridge the gap between the physical and online realms,” said ABRACADABRA co-founder, BLOND:ISH. “We launched AbracadabraTV on Twitch this year with the intention to better serve and uplift our fans by building a movement that gives them the tools to connect and create their own reality.”

“As we enter the new year, we’re going to keep the party going — bringing together Earthlings passionate about music, technology, art and gaming — by radiating love, support and magic through the interwebs and IRL as soon as it’s safe to do so,” added ABRACADABRA co-founder, Liana Hillison.

This is the third digital festival for ABRACADABRA this year, with previous lineups broadcasting dance world all-stars such as Diplo, Tycho, and Snoop Dogg’s DJ alter-ego DJ Snoopadelic, bringing in more than five million unique viewers. Since its launch in June, AbracadabraTV has welcomed over 16 million viewers with its live festivals, weekly programming and artist residencies. While ABRACADABRA plans to resume hosting physical events in 2021, it will continue adapting and innovating in the virtual event space for the good of its community and the environment.

ABRACADABRA Festival airs live Dec. 30-Jan. 1 on AbracadabraTV, exclusively on Twitch. Watch the festival trailer here. For a full list of artists, times and more information, please visit abrafest.com or follow @welcometoabracadabra.

Photo via Rukes.com