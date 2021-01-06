The final sequel in Subsidia’s compilation series has finally arrived with Dawn: Vol. 2, featuring the melodic, lyrical and emotional side of bass. Dusk and Night received sequels toward the end of 2020 and this release wraps up Vol. 2 with 18 new songs including more new names and some incredible releases.

Excision & Whales team up with RIELL on the compilation opening track, “The Last Time,” a stunning melodic banger that perfectly opens up the ensuing beauty.

OMAS & Les Gold team up for “Lost In Outer Space,” a deeper melodic cut with some delicious guitar licks, rugged vocals, and heavily textured bass. It’s an almost blues-ish take on melodic bass and one that we haven’t really heard much of, with most artists opting for the more whimsical tones of bass and synths in the genre.

Fancy Monster & Monika Santucci team up for “Ask Yourself” — both artists have seen a huge boost in notoriety over the past year, especially Santucci whose releases last year span Monstercat, Musical Freedom, Play Me, and Ophelia.

Capping off the release is a collaboration between Shyloom, Kabes, and Dani King, “Royalty,” a massive orchestral tune that draws comparison to some of Apashe’s best work. The massive, punctuated synth stabs are absolutely amazing and the melody is stunning.

Check out the full compilation below!

Photo via Rukes.com