The 2021 Grammy Awards are unable to go on as planned.

Multiple sources are reporting, the annual awards ceremony is postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns as cases are on the rise in Los Angeles and California as a whole.

The Grammys were originally scheduled for January 31st, but sources including Rolling Stone say organizers are looking into March. The show was already limited, with no audience, only performers and presenters allowed on site, and likely, remote acceptance speeches.

Beyoncé leads nominations in nine total categories, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six a piece. Diplo, Disclosure, Flume, Madeon and more are up for dance-related awards. See list of nominees here.

The biggest night in music, during a pandemic, is undoubtedly facing major obstacles. Stay tuned for more details.

Source: Rolling Stone