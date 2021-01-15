Deadmau5 had a run of drive-in shows over New Year’s Eve in California, but he also followed it up with a show at the Texas Motor Speedway on January 9. At the show, he dropped an unreleased collaboration with none other than Portugal. The Man and, well, just listen…

The ambient tune, at least in the clip below, doesn’t have any sort of traditional drop. (Though, the clip is just 2:20 long, and his songs have been known to go beyond 8 minutes in some cases.) Lead vocalist John Gourley’s voice croons atop the minimalist ambient synths and drums, producing a wonderful auditory dreamscape.

Portugal. The Man themselves have confirmed the collaboration, so this is definitely happening. Deadmau5 hasn’t said anything yet, but he’s busy promoting the acoustic version of “Bridged by a Lightwave” with Kiesza, out today.

Check out the clip of the collaboration below.

There’s no exit. You never get away. Little sneak peek of deadmau5 x Portugal the man https://t.co/qSG4tHvitg — Portland Trailblazers, Man (@portugaltheman) January 11, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com