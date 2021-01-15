Kayzo’s and Black Tiger Sex Machine’s styles both go hand in hand as different as they are. Whether dubstep, hardstyle, or electro house, the ethos behind each of their productions remains “go hard and heavy and never look back.”

Finally, they’re teaming up on January 29 for “Lifeline” featuring Point North, and even from the brief clip they’ve shared, we can’t wait.

Featuring alt-pop trio Point North, the clip doesn’t show off the drop, but we can already tell from the build that it’s going to be massive. What direction it takes, though, genre-wise, we’ll have to wait and see…

Check it out below!

