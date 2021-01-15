With KSHMR‘s highly anticipated debut album on the horizon, the acclaimed DJ/producer presents a brand new single, “The World We Left Behind” featuring Karra.

The song amplifies KSHMR’s vast sonic universe through a culmination of sounds he’s picked up from around the globe. A cinematic, worldly production with immaculate design, “The World We Left Behind” serves as a grand entrance and introduction to Harmonica Andromeda.

KSHMR says the new single is “the best song I’ve ever made. I tear up listening to Karra’s chorus. The song embodies so much of what I love in music, youthful purity instead of adult bravado. It’s a bit Lion King, a bit Porter Robinson. I’m really excited for people to hear this and the rest of the album.”

KSHMR recently brought attention to the album, calling it “one of the most ambitious, maybe even one of the best electronic albums of all time…” More on that here.

Listen below and get a taste for what’s to come on Harmonica Andromeda.

KSHMR – The World We Left Behind (feat. Karra)

Stream/download: dharma.fanlink.to/twwlb-dl

Photo via Rukes.com