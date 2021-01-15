Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is hopeful to return in Fall 2021, according to the Mayor of Palm Springs.

Mayor Christy Holstege recently spoke with Channel Q’s The Morning Beat with AJ and Mikalah. During the interview, they touched on the future of Coachella and other major events — and it’s looking like Fall is the move.

“We’re not planning on events in Spring this year,” Mayor Holstege said point-blank. “We’re hoping that those events will be rescheduled to the Fall of this year.”

Of course, we’ve been hearing this rumor since October last year — but as the days and weeks go by, it becomes more real. Currently, Coachella’s website is still advertising festival passes for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic looms over festival season yet again.

Whenever new Coachella dates are solidified, we’re expecting an official announcement and full rollout with options for ticket holders. Stay tuned and keep your fingers crossed for Fall-chella.

Source: Channel Q via Radio.com | Photo courtesy of Coachella