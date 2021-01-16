Bandsintown just launched its brand new streaming service, so you can support live music from anywhere.

For $9.99 per month, a Bandsintown Plus membership gives you access to over 25 at-home concerts with HD image and Hi-Fi sound. Exclusive shows and series added weekly.

An eclectic mix of acts including Tycho, Flying Lotus, Phoebe Bridgers, Soccer Mommy, Chromeo, and Little Dragon are already in rotation. Bandsintown Plus also offers exclusive interviews, live chats and more.

Managing partner of Bandsintown, Fabrice Sergent, reveals to The Verge: “We’re opening gates to something new that will stay beyond the pandemic, and will be complimentary to an in-person show.”

There’s even a 7-day free trial if you’re on the fence.

See the lineup below and more info here.

Bandsintown Plus: Jan/Feb 2021

Source: The Verge | Photo via Rukes.com