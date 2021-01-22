“Rush Over Me” came out in 2016 with Seven Lions, Illenium, Said The Sky, and HALIENE, and remains one of the most intensely emotional melodic bass tunes of the past five years — with those artists together, who could be surprised? But Seven Lions has never been one to stay in one lane, mixing dubstep, trance, psytrance, and even folk with his regular productions.

As we enter a new year, Seven Lions has announced his 1999 EP, a collection of four tracks transformed into the classic trance vibes of 1999. First up from the forthcoming release is a remix of the 2016 bass track, which is reconstructed to glorious throwback precision. Starting with the classic kick snare combo and quickly introducing iconic trance synths and rhythm, we’re instantly transported to a time long past.

Speaking about the impetus to create the 1999 EP, Seven Lions says,

“2020 was a strange and honestly really demotivating year for me. I was having a hard time feeling inspired and creative in the studio so I decided to just do some musical therapy and make old school trance remixes of some of my older tracks. I had a great time making these songs. They have a nostalgic vibe for me and it made me remember how much I love the process of making music, especially with zero expectations. It definitely worked and has brought me a lot of focus and I’ve been really happy just being at home and making loads of music that I’m excited to share with you down the line. For now I hope these songs bring you as much joy as they brought me!”

