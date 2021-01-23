Ultra Music Festival is reportedly canceled for 2021.

With no festival lineup just a couple months out and coronavirus (COVID-19) cases still on the rise, the news doesn’t exactly come as a shock. This will mark the second time the major music festival has been forced to cancel due to the pandemic; it was one of, if not the first in 2020 to be canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a report from Billboard, organizers are looking into 2022 for Ultra’s much-anticipated return. In a letter obtained by the publication, Ultra attorney Sandy York addresses Miami city manager Arthur Noriega: “we respectfully request the rescheduled dates to be March 25, 26, and 27, 2022.”

An Ultra rep has provided Billboard with a further statement:

Given the current status of the pandemic in relation to mass gatherings and the public health considerations of our local community, we are working cooperatively with our city partners and plan to release an official festival update soon.

Stay tuned for an official announcement.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Rukes.com