Steve Aoki pays homage to his club and festival roots with his Dim Mak EP, 6OKI – Rave Royale.

The EP includes six hard-hitting collaborations with Timmy Trumpet, k?d, Gammer, Brennan Heart, Ben Nicky, and Hasse de Moor giving each song its own fresh sound. Whether it is “BIB’s” pulsating low-ends, drilling synths on “Like It Like That (feat. Spyro & MYLKI),” eccentric percussion throughout “Incoming,” invigorating wubs on “Mind Control,” explosive melodies via “Close to You (feat. PollyAnna),” or a brassy revamp of Pulp Fiction’s famous guitar riff on “Tarantino (feat. STARX),” Aoki and his collaborators deliver on each track.

Visually, the EP’s “Rave Royale” narrative spans across a series of animated video game-styled music videos, inspired by the cult classic Japanese film Battle Royale as well as the Fortnite video game. [Watch them all here.]

Check out the full EP below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via Rukes.com