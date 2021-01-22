Back in 2017-2018, Whyel put out some seriously promising punk crossover hits, remixing DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You,” The Chainsmokers’ “You Owe Me,” and Dillon Francis & Yung Pinch’s “Hello There.” It’s been a few years since then and he’s put out a ton of singles in the dubstep and trap realm, but he’s finally back to his punk sound this year with a fresh cover of Green Day’s iconic 1995 hit, “Brain Stew.”

Whyel perfectly captures the essence of the original, with the slowly building elements, one coming atop another. But he accentuates it with an even more gritty sound and, of course, some heavier instrumentation and more elaborate synth work.

Check it out below!

Photo via Kevin Solis