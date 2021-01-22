Electric Forest has locked in new 2021 dates, providing alternate weekends for the music festival’s 10-year celebration.

According to a local report from the White Lake Beacon, the new potential dates for Electric Forest are August 12 – 15 and August 19 – 22. The village council in Rothbury, Michigan has reportedly approved and reserved these dates for the event’s promoter, Madison House, and they’re hopeful for the festival’s return at Double JJ Resort.

Village clerk Carol Witzke clarified these dates are not meant to extend the festival, but on hold in case COVID-19 pushes the festival back once again. As of now, the festival’s website gives no clear date for Electric Forest Decade One.

The beloved music festival was canceled last year due to growing health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ticket holders were given the option to be issued a refund or keep their ticket for this year.

Looking forward into 2021, Electric Forest’s latest statement reads:

While we are holding our typical June timeframe, we have to consider health and safety guidelines as well as artist, infrastructure, and vendor availability. These all play a part in confirming a date for Summer 2021.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while we navigate the opportunities, and we will communicate again with confirmed information.

Stay tuned.

Source: White Lake Beacon