Disclosure dropped their latest album, ENERGY, in August last year. With 11 brand new tracks, it’s been some of their best work in years. But for months now, fans have been asking for a VIP of “Running” they dropped on live stream — and now it’s finally here.

Who remembers this one? 🏃🏃‍♀️

We never got around to officially releasing our VIP mix of ‘Running’ feat @jessieware …. until now.

With it being January, we've created a workout playlist and couldn't imagine it without this track 🔥

Listen here: https://t.co/O5PCw3RLFe pic.twitter.com/uUT173vvgD — Disclosure (@disclosure) January 22, 2021

They dropped the VIP as part of a short Workout Energy playlist, including “Watch Your Step” with Kelis, “My High” with slowthai, the classic “When A Fire Starts To Burn,” and more. Check it out below!

Photo via Hollie Fernando