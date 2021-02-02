The first month of the new year has just wrapped up and February commences. The cold season pierces through America and our favorite artists continue to release new projects. This week we saw new releases from the likes of Porter Robinson, Yellow Claw, Don Diablo and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release Spotlight

Porter Robinson releases a new single ‘Look at the Sky’ an uplifting and inspiring new release during which he says he wrote during his lowest point. ‘Look at the Sky’ will be on Porter Robinson’s sophomore album Nurture due out April 23rd.

Flux Pavilion releases his much awaited 16-track sophomore album with features from Chime, What So Not, and Feed Me.

Steve Aoki released a 6-track EP including collaborations with some of the most abrasive and hard hitting producers in dance music. Everyone from Brennan Heart to k?d and Timmy Trumpet to Hasse de Moor are all featured on this jammed packed EP.

Troyboi dropped his long awaited ‘V!bes, Vol. 4’ project which includes 7 brand new productions including tracks with Nina Sky, Tropkillaz and Nefera.

Featured Image Credit: Charles-Edouard Dangelser / CHIVTEAM