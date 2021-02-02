Peekaboo + Rezz… I’m not sure what else I even have to write for this article, but let’s do it anyway.

Rezz burst onto the scene fairly recently, though she’s been putting out tracks since December 2013. “Contorted” was the first song that would come to define her style, released at the end of 2014, but her big break came the following year when she released “Insurrection” on OWSLA, followed up by The Silence Is Deafening EP on mau5trap.

Peekaboo is even more recent, putting out his first track toward the beginning of 2016. His unique take on bass music made him an instant fan favorite. Though he was gaining hundreds of thousands of plays on tracks for a couple years, it wasn’t until 2018 when he put out “Babatunde” with G-REX that he gained widespread recognition.

Last year, Peekaboo remixed “Something Like This” from Rezz and Grabbitz, and now the two have an official collaboration together. According to him, they just started the song yesterday, but everyone is “simply done” and they are “SCREAMING” about the track, so we already have a good feeling about this one.

yah so @OfficialRezz and i started a song today yah lets just say you're simply done for everyone, we are SCREAMING — PEEKABOO (@peekaboobeats) February 2, 2021

Stay tuned for more info on this exciting collaboration!

Photos via Buku, Rukes.com