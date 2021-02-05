Apashe released his sophomore album Renaissance in March last year, and it was eventually named our #2 album of the year. Now, he’s back with the Renaissance (Remixes) album boasting 28(!) amazing remixes from the project.

Nearly two hours of music make up the new remix pack. We’ve already heard the “Distance” remixes from Volac, KOAN Sound, Buunshin, Macky Gee, and Pushing Daizies, but new to the list are names like TYNAN, Gentlemens Club, Two Fingers, Matroda, Kai Wachi, Varien, BIJOU, IMANU, KLOUD, OVERWERK, SWARM, Riot Ten, and more.

Also included is an absolutely massive VIP from Apashe himself for one of the finest tracks on the album, “Uebok,” with his drum & bass debut. This one is particularly insane.

All of the tracks are live and available now! Listen below.

Photo Credit: Adrian Villagomez