INZO, by all metrics a (relatively) unknown artist, struck gold in 2018 with his massive single, “Overthinker.” At time of writing, it’s sitting at nearly 31 million plays on Spotify. It was so successful that now, CloZee has just dropped her official remix.

“When INZO asked me to remix ‘Overthinker,’ I was extremely honored because it’s one of my all time favorites. I used to play it a lot in my sets. For that reason, it was also the most challenging remix I’ve had to do. The expectations are very high since the original song is a hit. I hope people will like this new journey based on the words of Alan Watts and INZO’s amazing sounds,” says CloZee.

Sitting here now listening to her take on the hit, in her own words, she has definitely done it justice. A lot of the same soundscapes and motifs are carried through to the remix, with so many new twists and turns in the production. The addition of the chopped vocals is breathtaking, and the more “swingy” rhythm plays well to CloZee’s own sound beautifully.

Check it out below!