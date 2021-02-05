Back with their first new original of 2021, SLANDER have just dropped a massive collaboration, teaming up with Au5, shYbeast, and PLYA for their new melodic dubstep tune, “Anywhere.”

This is the third release thus far on SLANDER’s brand new melodic dance label, Heaven Sent, following up on AU5’s release on the label with “The Way To Infinity” last month. It will also be the first of many SLANDER collabs set to be released throughout the rest of 2021.

Throughout 2020 & into the New Year, SLANDER has continued to build their momentum reaching RIAA gold status on “All You Need To Know” and with the global virality of “Love is Gone (Acoustic)” & with the original via Douyin, Tik Tok, and DSP’s.

With “Anywhere,” they continue that momentum and then some. Check it out below!

