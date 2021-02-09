It’s been all but confirmed for a while, since Coachella hasn’t released a lineup for 2021, but it has once again cancelled for Spring 2021. An email sent out to ticketholders this morning revealed it “will not take place in April 2021.”

What still to be seen is if Coachella will try for another Fall 2021 date as they did last year, or if they’ll simply wait until 2022.

Coachella has happened every year since 2001, after it took a year off following its 1999 debut. 2020 was the first year that it didn’t go as planned since, and now potentially this year.

This is the email that Coachella sent out:

A note from Coachella:

Under the guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella will not take place in April 2021.

We appreciate your patience with us, we will be reunited in no time.

Thank you for holding onto your passes, your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. We are working hard to announce further updates about when we will be together again. It is important for us to produce a carefree event that continues to bring fans and artists from around the world together. Stay tuned for information regarding the process for rolling over or refunding passes.

If you have any further questions about your order at this time, please contact 855-771-3667 or [email protected]

– Coachella

Photo courtesy of Coachella