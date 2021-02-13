Diplo has publicly apologized for playing out his collaboration with Morgan Wallen during a Super Bowl party and has vowed to donate to the NAACP in light of recent events.

Last week, the country singer was caught on video using a racial slur and backlash commenced — Wallen was immediately suspended from his label and dropped from radio play. This was all leading up to Diplo’s Super Bowl gig and the DJ/producer’s decision to play “Heartless” during his performance came under scrutiny.

Although Diplo’s team did not provide an immediate statement, the producer has since spoken out on his official Twitter page:

Heartless is a old song of mine thats been in my live set for years. Im sorry, I didn’t mean to make anyone mad or offended by playing a song featuring Morgan. It was by no means a Political statement or a message.

Following Jason Isbell‘s lead, Diplo is donating his proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Wallen has also come out with a five-minute apology video stating:

The video you saw was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender, and that’s not something I’m proud of. I accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, some executives and leaders, to engage in some very real and honest conversations.

He asked for those defending his actions to stop:

Please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The time of my return is solely on me and the work I put in.

“Heartless” appeared as a single from Diplo’s 2020 country album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) February 11, 2021

Source: Billboard