Late last year, Virtual DJ made a significant update to their software that has DJs raving (no pun intended).

VirtualDJ greatly improved the sound quality of the separated stems. It also gave additional control to the DJs to adjust in real-time a bleeding parameter, and to fine-tune even more the quality of each track.

VirtualDJ is the only pro DJ software that allows DJs to access in real-time, on any computer, separated acapella, instruments or beats of any track. This new technology has been described as a game changer, and has long been the holy grail for professional DJs.

Check out what many of the Top 100 DJs have to say about it below!