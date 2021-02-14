Hangout Music Festival has officially moved to 2022, but is still exploring options for a potential Fall 2021 event.

In a new update, organizers reveal they are monitoring the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. Like the vast majority of festivals, Hangout was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic and is now eager to return.

Hangout shares per the statement below:

It’s crazy we are in this position again almost a year later, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we’re not going to be able to host the Hangout Music Festival in May of this year. We’ve been working on ways to pull it off, but May is just going to be a bit too soon to gather that many people together.

If a Fall 2021 event is possible, Hangout will keep hopeful attendees in the loop:

We are itching to do this show, so trust that we are going to do everything we can to make it happen while keeping the health & safety of our fans, artists, crew and partners as the top priority.

New dates for Hangout Music Festival are May 20 – 22, 2022. Ticketholders can expect an email in the coming weeks regarding the process for exchanges and refunds.

Read the full statement from Hangout below.

Hangout Music Festival 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hangout Music Festival (@hangoutfest)

Photo via Hangout Fest