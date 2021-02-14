As a special Valentine’s Day treat, Alesso and Armin van Buuren have teased a new collaboration, “Leave A Little Love.”

Surprisingly, as far as we can tell, this will be the first time the two have ever worked on a track together, original, remix, or otherwise. Despite both of them being such massive stars, either their styles never matched or the opportunity just never came up… until now.

Both Alesso and Armin shared tweets with matching captions and nearly identical images — Alesso’s featured his logo, and Armin’s featured his own.

Stay tuned to find out when this one is going to drop!