With 5 infectious releases shared in 2020, and over 2 million collective streams on Spotify, Anthony Sceam undoubtedly is a force to be reckoned with. He began to play the drums and went on to perform alongside multiple bands throughout his teenage years, before discovering his love for electronic music. Fast forward to 2021 and Anthony Sceam’s talent has led to a number of performances across the US, as well as a European debut at ADE 2019.

Now, Anthony Sceam is back with his first single of the year, bringing together bass and tech house aesthetics on “Real Underground.” Thumping kicks and distorted bass kick off the single, as it slowly builds up with the help of sinister atmospheres and catchy vocal samples, before the drop explodes with the help of psychedelic effects and groovy drums.