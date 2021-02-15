Tchami just dropped his debut album, Year Zero, at the end of 2020 and he’s already back with a new collaboration with Curbi and Kyan Palmer, “Make Amends.”

READ MORE: Your EDM’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

The track is a blissful, choppy house tune with warm chords and wonderful vocals from Palmer, blending classic dance vibes with a clear sunshine in the summer vibe.

“I really feel this song is the perfect blend of weirdness and catchiness. The vibe is super distinctive and has two main emotions which is really fun to combine. Honoured to finally work with such an amazing producer like Tchami and try something a little different from both our ends!” – Curbi

“‘Make Amends’ was such a fun song to make. The process of creating it with Curbi and Kyan Palmer was almost effortless as it felt like we already knew where we wanted to go with it. Can’t wait for everyone to hear this one.” – Tchami

Check it out below, out now via Spinnin’ Records!