Valentines Day is past us and the winter season continues to flow through America. All the while your favorite artists continue to release stellar new projects. This week we saw new releases from the likes of deadmau5, Surf Mesa, Malaa and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

deadamau5‘s mau5trap label released a new compilation album titled We are Friends, Vol. 10 featuring label heavyweights like No Mana, Blackgummy, ATTLAS and a plethora of other aritsts.

mark veins joined forces with Josh Bernstein for a quick 2 track EP that quickly takes things from a state of solace to that of feeling uplifted and in harmony with the universe all within a couple minutes.

Surf Mesa teamed up with Madison Beer for ‘Carried Away,’ a catchy and groovy ballad complimented by Madison’s crooning vocals and full presence on the record.

Malaa released an already classic remix for Alison Wonderland adding the mysterious producers unique deep house sound perfect for the clubs to the Australian DJ’s ‘Anything.’