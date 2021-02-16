What’s next after you dominate an industry in a previously untapped market? Start a record label, of course.

Middle East entertainment brand MDLBEAST is continuing to develop as it launches a brand new record label that will become the exciting new home for musical talent across the Arab region. The first release is a carefully curated showcase album of forward thinking music from global superstars named Soundstorm Volume 1 as a nod to the brand’s own game changing festival, Soundstorm. The first single from it, ‘Ringtone’ by R3HAB, comes with its own unique video and will be released on February 26 while the full album arrives in April with tracks by superstars like Salvatore Ganacci, BUTCH and Afrojack and local rising talents like Cosmicat.

Talal Albahiti, Chief Operating Officer of MDLBEAST says – “MDLBEAST is all about amplifying the unseen, building a platform for Arab Artists to showcase their talent to the world & bring international artists closer to Arab audiences. Launching our label MDLBEAST Records is another big milestone on our journey to create cultural exchange through music. We are especially proud that our good friend and collaborator R3HAB will be the first artist to officially launch his single ‘Ringtone’ on MDLBEAST Records.”

Further volumes will follow later in the year, with plans for a radio show, playlists, ‘Ringtone’ remix challenge and much more. But for now excitement is already building for this bold, new game changing project from the MDLBEAST team.