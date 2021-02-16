Tomorrowland‘s One World Radio celebrates its 2-year anniversary with an epic run of live sets, available to stream now.

Running five days and 50 artists, each with an exclusive 30-minute set, the Tomorrowland One World Radio takeover features some of dance music’s finest from around the world. Until People of Tomorrow are able to reunite together IRL, this festival standard lineup is the next best thing to hit the air waves.

With two days down and three to go, live sets have already started making way onto SoundCloud. Check out the playlist below, featuring Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Nora En Pure, W&W, Bassjackers, Netsky and more.

Still to come, a special Friendship Mix from Tiësto, plus CamelPhat, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nervo, Vini Vici, Morten, Dillon Francis, Timmy Trumpet, Matisse & Sadko, Gorgon City, Imanbek and many more.

Listen live here and see the full lineup below.

One World Radio – Two Year Anniversary Live Sets

Schedule

Photo via RUDGR for Tomorrowland Winter