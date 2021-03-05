Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo are back at it with their first Anti Up single since 2019.

From the dynamic superduo that brought us “Pizza,” “Hey Pablo,” “Concentrate” and “Right Now” comes an eclectic hybrid of disco and breakbeat presented as “Sensational.” The production fulfills the release of a highly-anticipated ID and signals a forthcoming Anti Up LP.

Getting into the production, “Sensational” champions the sounds of early dance music with a groove so real you almost reach out and touch it. Lake and Lorenzo achieve an analog feel, quenching our dance thirsty souls with the kind of raw, throwback energy heard in the 80s/90s. The track drives home its title with full-bodied vocal chants that spell it out by name — and “Sensational” is here to stay.

With this release, Anti Up regenerate their movement and we’re beyond excited to hear where the project takes us next.

Listen to “Sensational” and let us know what you think!

Anti Up – Sensational