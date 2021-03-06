Those holding their breath for the next solo Skrillex release are surely almost out of air, but some good news for those who want even a sip of fresh oxygen as Starrah has announced her debut album, The Longest Interlude, is due out March 17.

In sharing news of the album, Starrah tagged a number of artists who will be featured or have produced something on the album, including Skrillex, James Blake, Nile Rodgers, Boi 1DA, and more. This will be Starrah’s first album, so it’s impressive the amount of huge names that she’s amassed for her first outing.

According to EDM.com, Starrah and Skrillex have at least a couple of unreleased IDs tucked away that could be on the album, including a pop track called “Twenty4,” as well as “El Dorado,” one that fans have been clamoring for since the producer shared a clip of him playing it out in his studio.

Keep an eye out for this to drop in just under 2 weeks!

Photo via Marilyn Hue