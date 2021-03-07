Following three dynamically diverse singles, Kaskade finally completed his debut EP on Monstercat, Reset, featuring the final track, “Miles To Go” in collaboration with Ella Vos. Since December, Kaskade has launched a series of high-octane songs on the label, including “Flip Reset” with WILL K, “Solid Ground,” and “Closer,” all in partnership with the video game Rocket League. Accumulating over 15 million streams to date, each track has been a reflection of Kaskade’s poignant style, from anthemic, uplifting vocal tunes, to deep and hypnotic house records.

The Reset EP is both forward-thinking and nostalgic-feeling, with “Miles To Go” bringing a deeply personal and signature touch to the project. The single arrives on Monstercat Silk, the label’s third brand formed upon the recent acquisition of leading progressive/deep house label, Silk Music.

“Working with Rocket League as the first artist to conceptualize and create music for an entire season of their game was such an honor, and I also knew I couldn’t mess it up…gamers take their music and sonic landscapes very seriously. So while I felt a little pressure, it was mostly just an amazing time to pull together songs that could really go along with the various moods that we go through while immersed in a game like Rocket League. They’re finally all getting a release together on the Reset EP which will include my final song, ‘Miles to Go’ with Ella Vos, so the entire experience can be found in one place.”

