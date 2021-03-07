New York is preparing to reopen arts and entertainment venues beginning April 2.

Next month, venues will be able to welcome back attendees at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. With testing, up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face masks will still be required at all events.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement earlier this week, also stating residential outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can take place beginning March 22. Indoor gatherings must stay restricted to 10 people max.

Governor Cuomo proudly stated:

New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we’re gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves. It’s clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel.

He asked New Yorkers to “double down” on behaviors that fight the coronavirus — washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing.

Watch the official announcement below.

Governor Cuomo On Reopening of Arts & Entertainment Venues

Source: governor.ny.gov