Spring time is just around the bend and your favorite artists are beginning to prepare for what will be a deluge of new music this spring. This week we saw new releases from the likes of Porter Robinson, Zeds Dead, Major Lazer and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Porter Robinson released the final single from his sophomore album Nurture due out April 23rd. ‘Musican’ is surely bound to foreshadow how his second album will sound. The record is blissful bursting with Porter Robinson’s signature sounding synths and vocal textures.

Duck Sauce the prominent Canadian-American duo consisting of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, sure are keen to picking the best records to sample for their productions. Their new single ‘Ask Me’ is a funky uptempo house track that will keep listeners grooving on their feet all night long.

Major Lazer is back with a new single titled ‘Diplomático’ featuring Guaynaa. The trio consisting of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums deliver an irresistibly catchy single with a simple yet effective hook: “Diplo, Diplo-Diplomático.”

Featured Image Credit: Charles-Edouard Dangelser / CHIVTEAM