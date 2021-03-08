The 2021 GRAMMY Awards are finally happening this weekend and the performers are — Taylor Swift, BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and more.

This morning’s official announcement from the Recording Academy continues with Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Maren Morris.

Considering Disclosure, Flume, Kaytranada, Diplo, Madeon and more are up for Dance/Electronic awards, we were really pulling for a performance from at least one of them — maybe two. Unfortunately, it seems this year’s dance music soundtrack will be fiercely underrepresented.

For the first time since quarantine, the GRAMMYs will bring artists together, with health and safety measures still in place. The GRAMMYs will also pay tribute to independent venues as workers from the Troubadour in Los Angeles to the Apollo Theater in Los Angeles present categories throughout the night.

Music’s Biggest Night goes down Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on CBS.

Source: GRAMMY Awards