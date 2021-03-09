Through a case that had been building, last year, Space Jesus, real name Jasha Tull, responded in length about various accusations levied against him through the Instagram account @evidenceagainstspacejesus. These accusations include rape, statutory rape, coercing minors with drugs, and more.

Last night, on International Women’s Day, Space Jesus made his first post on Twitter in nearly half a year (his last post on Instagram was in December) to announce that he’d filed a lawsuit against Michaela Higgins, more commonly known on social media as Caeli or Caeli La, and the believed owner of the @evidenceagainstspacejesus account. The lawsuit calls for monetary damages, and equitable and injunctive relief in relation to claims of defamation, harassment, and stalking.

The timing of the post, yesterday on International Women’s Day, understandably undercut the intention behind the post and was met with many irate responses on Instagram alone, as he’d restricted replies on Twitter. However, many more comments were supportive of his attempts to get out from under the effects of an alleged abusive relationship.

In his statement, Space Jesus writes, “Michaela has used social media to spread lies and solicit others to make accusations she could amplify without any kind of accountability. She claims there are dozens of ‘accusers,’ but every accusation other than hers is second hand or anonymous. It’s impossible to even determine if something has merit, let alone defend myself in this way.”

While this story has lived in the court of public opinion thus far, Space Jesus, his parents, and his attorneys have requested a trial by jury to resolve these claims. The full scope of complaints and key facts, as presented by Space Jesus, are publicly available here.

Photo via Chris Hooper/Aoxoa.co