Though things are looking up this year, any festival that wants to move forward still has to content with the lasting effects of COVID-19 and adjust for projected vaccinations and state openings. This includes Tomorrowland in Belgium, which is usually held in July of every year. This year, however, with the ongoing global pandemic, things might shift, move around, or change a little bit to better accommodate guests, artists, and attendees.

Belgian outlet Gazet Van Antwerpen reports that the festival might move to the end of August, beginning of September as dual weekend dates. According to one of our sources, they’ve been approached to perform at the festival and dates were given of August 27 and September 3, matching GVA’s report.

Debby Wilmsen, spokeswoman for the organization, told GVA that all options are still open. “A shift of the date is possible, a different interpretation of the festival is also possible, with more or fewer stages or acts. We do have the advantage that the DJs are often European. Sometimes even from the region, so that makes it easier. Dimi (half of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike) will become a father in July (laughs).” Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are managed by Tomorrowland.

On the Tomorrowland website, a splash page delivers the following message: “The preparations for Tomorrowland 2021 are currently ongoing. Governmental instructions will be followed up closely during these preparations. The well-being, health, and safety of the People of Tomorrow, our partners, our neighbors, the artists, and our team are still our top priority.”

“Every visitor will be updated with open and transparent communication about Tomorrowland 2021 as soon as we have more information.”

Photo (c)tomorrowland