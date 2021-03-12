It’s been 10 months since Wuki first dropped “Chicken Wang,” the debut single from his then forthcoming debut album, WukiWorld. Now, the project is finally out in full and it’s a wild ride from start to finish. Spanning a brisk 10 tracks and 30 mins, but featuring names like Diplo, Smokepurpp, Shaq and Scrilla King, Softest Hard, and more, it’s long enough to capture your attention and short enough that you don’t have to feel guilty about listening to it back to back two, maybe three times.

Though styles in individual tracks vary, as they should, they all tie back to the original Wuki ethos. That is — fat club bangers with an edge and always an element of surprise.

Wuki says about the album, “After an entire year and a few delays, I’m SOO stoked to release my debut album. I want this body of work to show all the weird corners of my brain and how I love to approach music from a million angles while still maintaining my sound.”

Before the album released, we got in contact with Wuki and had him give us a track-by-track breakdown of WukiWorld, so you can read along below while listening to get a full idea of his thought process behind each and every track, even if it’s just, “I wanted to make a banger.”

Love 2.0

I wanted to kick-off my album with something out of the ordinary for me. I normally don’t use a lot of melodies in my music, but I made this little vocal loop and it just sounded perfect. This song is all about conquering fear with love. We all need a little more love in the world, and although this might be a little corny for me, I felt it was a great way to start the album.

Chicken Wang (ft. Diplo & Snappy Jit)

When I’m making music, I’m always trying to make something that will surprise people, but still get them dancing. I’m really influenced by Miami bass, so I wanted to showcase that here. I love how this came out – I think it’s really unique but still very digestible and dancey.

Bad Girl Drumma (with Juvenile)

This track means SOOO much to me because I am a huge Juvenile fan. I wanted to make something that had a bit of New Orlean’s bounce but still had the Wuki sound. I think I nailed it!

Hey Ladies (ft. Yung Baby Tate & Stoppa)

This is my attempt at a pop song! I’ve always struggled to make a typical pop/vocal track, so I knew I had to come at it in a different way. I wanted to make it fun, catchy, and familiar.

Birdz (with Smokepurpp)

I knew the album needed at least one banger on it. I’m very inspired by all types of rap music, so I was so stoked when I heard Purpp was on board. He crushed these verses and I think it’s an awesome mix of rap/EDM.

I See You (ft. Stoppa)

This song is a bit more conceptual. I always wanted to make a track that is basically a long build into a drop. It’s almost like an experiment for the dance floor.

SHUTUP (with Shaq & Scrilla King)

Not much to say about this one other than the point was to make a banger. Shaq was playing this out before quarantine, which was really a surreal experience.

I’m High

So one night, I got super baked and I made that little loop you hear in the beginning. I wanted to make something super trippy and relaxing but also funny.

Family (with Softest Hard)

For some reason, this song reminds me of a bunch of people in the UK moshing. I was struggling to finish this one, so I asked Softest Hard to add some elements. She really brought it to the next level and I love how it came out.

Tell The World About Me (ft. Sebastian)

This is a song about loss and perseverance. I lost my mom to pancreatic cancer seven years ago, and it really shaped who I am today. I’ve never been the best with lyrics, so I asked my friend Sebastian to help out. I told him what I was going for and he came up with this really fast. I think he absolutely nailed it and I couldn’t be happier with how this one came out. I was literally in tears making the final version of this song.