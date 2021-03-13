You’ve probably already seen a ton of producers talk on social media about how they’ve been saving their best work for when shows come back, and the amount of insane music once festival season is finally back on track is sure to be actually preposterous. The same apparently goes for Rezz, who on top of her forthcoming collaboration with deadmau5 is also teasing “so much new music that it’s actually overwhelming.”

Our resident space queen tweeted last night that she’s not only building a new tour set, naturally, but also creating a new tour production that she calls “actual SORCERY.” And, perhaps the biggest news of all, her new album is done.

Her last album was Certain Kind of Magic in 2018 and her debut album Mass Manipulation the year before, though she released her Beyond the Senses EP between now and then.

Her releases since have been somewhat scattered, putting out various collaborations with Yultron, Zeds Dead, Grabbitz, and PVRIS, as well as the solo original, “Orbit.” What, if any, of these tracks, will be included on her album? Or will we get something 100% fresh?

Stay tuned to find out.

I have so much new music that it’s actually overwhelming building a future tour set Btw this new tour production will be actual SORCERY And my album is done — RΞZZ ☾ (@OfficialRezz) March 13, 2021

Photo via Maria Jose Govea @thesupermaniak