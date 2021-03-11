Illenium headlines are heating up as the producer readies to release his fourth studio album. Soon, a collaborative track will set the tone as he moves into a new era of music.

This Friday, Illenium releases “First Time” with Iann Dior. The tweet below has everything you need to know — and to spice things up, everyone who pre-saves the track will be entered to win a pair of tickets for when Illenium takes the stage again.

He opens up in a recent post:

Sorry if I haven’t been 100% there for you guys this past year. When the pandemic first hit I was so exhausted from touring nonstop. Being in the studio for 12 hour days was something I missed so much. Been grinding hard on this next body of work. Can’t wait to share it!!

The renowned producer has taken us through three distinct journeys thus far — Ashes, Awake and Ascend. Recent singles “Hearts on Fire,” Paper Thin,” and “Nightlight” have been grouped together for Illenium’s next chapter.

See below and get ready!

First Time with @ianndior comes out Friday! Pre-Save it now to be entered to win a pair of tickets for the first time I can play in your city again 🙂 Pre-Save → https://t.co/qmBHMZb26N pic.twitter.com/wvxdsApelb — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) March 8, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com