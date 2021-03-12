It’s been three months since the last ILLENIUM single but he’s coming back in 2021 with another fantastic track, calling upon iann dior who collaborated with 24kGoldn on the 2020 viral hit, “Mood.” The two’s new song, “First Time,” has a very similar vibe to “Paper Thin” with Tom DeLonge in that it has definite pop punk vibes, though it tones down the more emphatic guitar chords for some soft acoustic strums.

Of the collaboration, ILLENIUM says “I’ve been singing ‘First Time’ in my head ever since I first started working on it. I’m such a huge fan of iann and this tune is such a dope blend of my favorite sounds right now. Hope you guys love it!!”

iann dior adds “I’ve been following ILLENIUM’s music for a long time. It’s so dope to have the opportunity to collaborate with someone so talented and dedicated. I think ‘First Time’ is a perfect mix of our own styles and it’s something the fans are gonna love.”

“First Time” serves as an appetizer to ILLENIUM’s highly anticipated upcoming album with more details to be announced soon.

Listen below!

Photo via Rukes.com