Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is gearing up for its 20th anniversary edition this September 2-5, 2021.

The official 2021 lineup just dropped featuring headliners Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, and Lana Del Rey. Other major acts include Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Incubus, Lil Baby and so many more.

Despite the lack of electronic/dance headliners, the lineup is still stacked. deadmau5, Seven Lions, and Tipper are joined by Dr. Fresch, Subtronics, Level Up, LICK, Mija, Svdden Death, HE$H, Zia, TroyBoi, Lucii, Big Wild, LP Giobbi, Yaeji, Boombox Cartel, NotLö, Peekaboo, LSDream and more.

4-day tickets go on sale today with options for GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum accommodations. With layaway plans, GA tickets can be reserved for as low as $35 down. More info and tickets here.

Peep the full lineup below and let us know the acts you’re most looking forward to!

Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

Photo via Lucas Gregg