Both Tomorrowland and Creamfields are sold out for 2021 — but one of the most anticipated acts is noticeably missing from both lineups.

Originally, Eric Prydz was set to bring his awe-inspiring Holosphere production to both major events in 2020. Dates then got pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Ultimately, following postponements, both festivals have been rescheduled for the same exact weekend this year, which poses logistical issues for Prydz and his team.

Creamfields addresses the change in a recent email blast:

Due to Tomorrowland announcing they are moving to the same weekend as Creamfields, it is now impossible for Eric’s team to transport and build the Holosphere in time to play both festivals. As Creamfields and Tomorrowland are both equally invested in Holosphere, a mutual decision to move the shows to 2022 has been reluctantly taken. We appreciate some fans will be disappointed, as we are, but rest assured we will deliver an equally special live performance with Eric to blow your minds!

That being said, Eric Prydz’s Holosphere will have to wait for Creamfields and Tomorrowland in 2022.

Both festivals are set for August Bank Holiday, August 26-29, 2021, with Tomorrowland also taking place the following weekend, September 3-5. The lineup for Tomorrowland has yet to be announced, but the Creamfields lineup is available to view here.