Ward Andrews wears his heart on his sleeve with ‘All I Want’

Ward Andrews channels deep emotion with his new single ‘All I Want’, which dropped today via Deep V Records.

Known for crafting transcendent journeys through sound, Ward Andrews blends progressive house with melodic techno, delivering an emotionally rich, deeply immersive offering. ‘All I Want’ opens with magnetic energy and gradually evolves, driven by a custom-built bass instrument he designed specifically for this track. The result, is a striking soundscape that feels intimate yet there’s room to breathe, underscored with superb use of synths, haunting vocals and intricate percussion. The heartbeat of the track is tension between longing and purpose, while every element of ‘All I Want’, brilliantly echoes Ward’s background in visual storytelling and design, giving the music an intentional feel.

Following a standout set at EDC Las Vegas 2025 and a monthly radio show on Insomniac Radio, Ward Andrews continues his unstoppable momentum with upcoming appearances at Off The Grid Campout, and support for EMBRZ this August.

With a unique ability to merge emotion and rhythm, he’s carving a path as one of electronic music’s most compelling new voices – where every beat has meaning, and the dancefloor becomes a story waiting to unfold.

Ward Andrews shared; “All I Want is about that focused emotional tension we feel when we’re deeply drawn to something. A connection, a goal, a moment we’re ready to pursue.”

Stream ‘All I Want’ below:

Follow Ward Andrews:

Spotify – Instagram – SoundCloud – YouTube – TikTok